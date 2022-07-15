Mason’s Glove takes a wave with the queen of TikTok

Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, has been going through harrowing moments in this arm wrestling match he has been having with his former manager Allan Jesus. But this Thursday (7/14) he appeared in some posts on social networks alongside the Pernambuco influencer Beca Ribeiro, another internet phenomenon, with more than 9 million followers.

The digital influencer from Recife (where Iran started to live, since she changed entrepreneurs) saw her audience on social media skyrocket. Today, with millions of followers, she is considered the “queen” of TikTok.

On Instagram, Luva de Pedreiro plays ball with Beca Ribeiro, apparently in her new residence in Recife, and, in the end, looks at the camera and exclaims: “She is the best in the world”.

On TikTok, the two social media phenoms rehearse a sensual dance. Iran seems intoxicated by her new friend’s movements. At one point, he pretends to make the sign of the cross, but inadvertently uses his left hand.

Anyway, it was a relaxing moment for Iran Ferreira, momentarily running away from controversial issues with her now-disaffected Allan Jesus, because, after all, no one is made of iron.

