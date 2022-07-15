Mega-Sena of R$ 27.4 million is the biggest lottery prize paid in Dourados – Interior

The owner of the bet made in a lottery in Dourados also won six Mega corners, worth R$ 224.6 thousand

Lottery where a bet was made that won R$ 27.7 million with a seine and 6 corners (Photo: Helio de Freitas)

The accumulated prize of R$ 27.4 million that came out this Wednesday (13) for a bet made in Dourados is the largest in the history of lotteries in the second largest city of Mato Grosso do Sul, located 233 km from Campo Grande.

“My father-in-law monitors and writes down all the prizes paid in Dourados. He has had a lottery shop since 1999 and, according to him, this is the biggest in history”, the manager of the lottery where the bet was made told Campo Grande News today. Evandro Martins de Oliveira, 32, is the son-in-law of the owner of Lotérica Zebrinha, located in Shopping Avenida Center.

The winner of the prize drawn yesterday made the so-called “combined bet”, choosing 7 numbers. This bet costs BRL 31.50. The 6-number bet costs R$ 4.50. The numbers drawn were 05 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 55.

“The combined bet is equivalent to seven single bets. When you play with 6 numbers, you have a 1 in 50 million chance of hitting the six drawn numbers. When you choose 7 numbers, the chance becomes one in seven million”, explained Evandro.

In addition to the main prize of BRL 27,485,274, the player won BRL 224,600 for hitting the corner (five tens) of the Mega-Sena six times. Adding the two prize tiers, he will pocket R$ 27.7 million.

“We have no idea who made the bet, we have no record of the bettors, only the record that the bet was made here”, said the manager. The lottery is located on Avenida Marcelino Pires, at the exit to Campo Grande.

Evandro de Oliveira said that soon after the draw he saw that the winning bet had been made at the lottery where he works and he got scared thinking that he could be the winner.

“My heart fluttered when I saw it was from Dourados, but I immediately discovered it wasn’t me, because I played six dozen and the winner had played seven”, said the boy. “We are very happy that the prize was awarded at our lottery, in our city”.