Méliuz (CASH3) expands 24% in sales in 2Q22, to R$1.41 billion – Money Times

O Méliuz (CASH3) recorded a 24% growth in total sales in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to the operational preview released this Thursday (14).

O GMV (gross volume of goods) of the company, including the operations of the promobit and gives Picoditotaled R$ 1.41 billion between April and June this year, against an amount of R$ 1.14 billion a year earlier.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the volume of goods sold shrank by 10%.

Méliuz ended the second quarter with 25.8 million accounts, representing growth of 37% year-on-year and 8% on a quarterly basis.

According to Méliuz, the result is “the result of the testing strategies of the different user acquisition channels efficiently over the last few quarters”.

The number of active users totaled 7.7 million in the 12 months ending in June, down 13% from the same period last year. The setback is explained by the termination of the contract referring to the credit card co-branded with Pan Bank (BPAN4) and the end of user acquisition campaigns focused on this product.

The company started a new stage with the creation of the Méliuz Card from the acquisition of the bankly, a Banking as a Service platform that allows any company in the market to create and scale its own offering of financial services. Since the launch of the digital account, Méliuz has registered 1.2 million accounts created.

On the credit card, the company reached a TPV (total volume of payments) of R$ 7.6 million.

“It is worth remembering that we still accounted for approximately R$ 797.2 million in TPV in the second quarter of 2022 referring to the co-branded card”, he highlighted.

In Bankly’s operations, Méliuz reached 3.3 million active customers in the last twelve months ended in June. At the end of the second quarter, the company had 199 B2B partners, up 32% year-on-year, and 42 customers in the negotiation phase.

The total volume of payments by Bankly is up 16% from a year earlier.

