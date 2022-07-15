Mercedes announces that it will manufacture electric buses in Brazil aiming at SP

Mercedes-Benz should start assembling its first electric bus in Brazil between November and December this year. The information is from Walter Barbosa, the brand’s bus sales and marketing director, who said this at a press conference last Wednesday. Production will be carried out at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

The company sees demand for electric buses in Brazil reaching 3,000 vehicles by 2024. Barbosa also said that he expects to have just over 1,000 buses in 2023.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to join Chinese BYD and local importers in the domestic market for this. Most of the vehicles would be in São Paulo, as the city aims to have 2,600 electric buses by 2024.

The 84-passenger electric bus from Mercedes-Benz is called EO500U and has a range of 250 km, according to Barbosa. According to him, R$ 100 million were invested in the project.

The vehicle will be equipped with two engines, with a charge between 2.5 and 3 hours. Mercedes-Benz did not state how much the electric bus costs, but said prices should be 3 to 3.5 times higher than a conventional diesel-powered bus.

Considering the overall bus market in Brazil, Mercedes-Benz said total sales are expected to range from 17,000 to 21,000 units this year, depending on the global shortage of parts.

In 2021, bus sales totaled 14,000 in Brazil, almost the same level as in 2020, according to the automakers association, Anfavea.

“Last year was difficult, with few customers able and willing to buy. This year is completely different, customers want to buy,” said Barbosa.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.