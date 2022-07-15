Millionaire, Juliette almost has water cut off for non-payment | celebrities



After brother forgets to pay the bill, Juliette almost has water cut off – Video Playback

After brother forgets to pay the bill, Juliette almost has her water cut offvideo playback

Published 07/14/2022 09:56

Rio – Juliette Freire, 32, has been through a lot of trouble recently. The champion of ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’ used Instagram Stories, this Wednesday, to say that she almost had her water cut off after her brother forgot to pay the bill.

“My brother simply forgot to pay for the water. Yes, my dears, the water. And one fine day a man came here saying he was going to cut off my water. The blood came out of my body, I had five heart attacks and three strokes. I said : ‘It’s not possible’. I think the man at the entrance must have said: ‘A millionaire without paying for water?'”, she joked, when reporting the situation.

Juliette then contacted her brother to find out more about the situation. “To make a long story short: I ran and called (his brother). And he was like, ‘No, I think I paid for it’. And he really forgot,” she said, making it clear that everything was resolved. “We went out desperate to pay and paid everything on time. But by then I had already called 58 bad words, thrown things up, burst the wall. Luckily he wasn’t here, otherwise I’d already be arrested”, amused him. if.

Finally, the former BBB and singer said that she does not like to let the bills delay. “And then I’m sick of paying. I hate duty. Before the day I already paid my stuff. First of all, I was like that, at the tip of a pencil, very organized. But it happens, now we are laughing, but at the time it was the outbreak”.