Minerva (BEEF3) expands meat supply to the British market; Direcional (DIRR3) and Randon (RAPT4) pay JCP and more news

The corporate news this Friday (15) highlights Minerva (BEEF3), which closed a deal to supply meat to the British market.

Camil (CAML3) saw its profit drop 10.5% in the first quarter of 2022, reaching R$96.8 million.

Meanwhile, Direcional (DIRR3) and Randon (RAPT4) approved the distribution of interest on equity.

Minerva (BEEF3) has entered into a mutually exclusive supply agreement in the UK with Hilton Food Solutions, the protein trading division of the Hilton Food Group.

According to the company, the agreement will allow Minerva to expand the supply of beef in the food service, processed food industry and British retail segments, in addition to better understanding the dynamics of this market and the profile of local customers.

Camil (CAML3) reported net income of R$96.8 million in 1Q22, down 10.5% year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at R$244.6 million, up 33.0% from 1Q21, with a margin of 10.2%, up by 2.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Net revenue rose 6.2% year-on-year to R$2.4 billion.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional announced that it will pay interest on equity on July 25th.

The payment of dividends was approved on July 11, in the total amount of R$ 69.964 million, corresponding to R$ 0.47 per share. Shareholders will be entitled to JCP on July 14, 2022.

Randon will start paying JCP on August 25th. The amount to be paid is R$70.738 million, which corresponds to a gross amount of R$0.21370 per common and preferred share. The shareholding base of July 20, 2022 will be entitled to receive JCP, and the shares will be traded “ex-right” as of July 21, 2022.

Méliuz (CASH3) reported that the gross value of goods (GMV) totaled BRL 1.418 billion in 2TRI, up 24% year-on-year, according to an operational preview.

Helbor’s total gross sales dropped 20.1% in 2Q22 in the annual comparison, totaling R$ 374 million, according to an operational preview.

Aneel released the Permitted Annual Revenues (RAPs) for the electricity transmission assets for the 2022-2023 cycle.

According to the company, the Raps of the transmission assets in operation of Copel GeT for the cycle are now R$ 896.9 million.

Security Box (CXSE3)

The insurer reported that the premium bonds segment rose 42.6% in May, the best monthly result in 3 years.

Locates (RENT3)

FIL Limited reduced its stake from 5% to 4.43% in Localiza’s common shares, now holding 43.5 million shares of this type.

Indie Capital increased its participation from 4.41% to 5.19% in shares issued by Tenda (TEND3), now holding 5.419 million shares of this type.

Oceana Investimentos, on the other hand, reduced its participation from 5% to 4.99% in common shares issued by the company, now holding 5,217,100 of shares of this type.

Quer-Quero Stores (LJQQ3)

Banco Safra reduced its shareholding in the company from 5.11% to 4.28%, now holding 8.2 million common shares.

