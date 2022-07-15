Minimum wage may be R$ 1,302 in 2023, with new forecast from INPC | Economy

José Cruz/Agência Brasil Minimum wage could reach BRL 1,302 in 2023, with new inflation estimate

Approved this Tuesday (12) by the National Congress, the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2023 provides for the minimum wage at R$ 1,294. But this value is outdated and could reach R$ 1,302, according to a new inflation estimate released by the Ministry of Economy this Thursday (14).



Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal





That’s because the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which measures inflation for families with an income of up to five minimum wages, should be 7.41% in 2022, according to government projections. The index is used to calculate the readjustment of the national floor. The amount of R$ 1,294, approved by the LDO, was thought taking into account the previous forecast for the INPC, of ​​6.7% this year.

With the minimum wage at R$1,302, the value of pensions also tends to change. Whoever receives the national floor today (R$ 1,212), will receive R$ 1,302. For those who receive the INSS (National Social Security Institute) ceiling, the benefit will rise from the current BRL 7,612.38 to BRL 7,087.22.

Although the government’s forecast for the minimum wage will be made this year, the exact correction of the values ​​will only be known in January 2023, when the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) will release the 2022 inflation.

Since 2020, the minimum wage is only adjusted for the previous year’s inflation, based on the INPC estimate. In this way, there is no so-called “real increase”, that is, the purchasing power of those who receive the minimum wage remains the same. Income rises, but prices also rise.

Previously, the policy of correction of the national floor considered the inflation of the previous year plus the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of two years before.

Last year, the government even gave a lower readjustment than inflation. The calculation applied was 5.26%, while the INPC closed 2020 at 5.45%.