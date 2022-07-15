Mixing Tries to Make Cheese Render

With the price of cheese soaring, Brazilians are looking for alternatives to make their food yield a little more and not weigh so much on their budget. On TikTok, “homemade mozzarella” recipes collectively reach over 1.5 million views.

The recipe takes 1 liter of milk, 200 grams of cornstarch, 200 grams of butter, 1 teaspoon of salt and 300 grams of mozzarella. The ingredients need to be mixed in the pan, cooked over low heat, until a thick mass is formed that promises to yield up to 1.5 kg of “homemade cheese”. For experts, this changes the nutritional composition and de-characterizes the product.

What happened? Recipes to make food yield are nothing new. On YouTube, you can also find videos on how to prepare “homemade mozzarella” from years ago, with more than 5 million views. The method of preparation and the ingredients are the same, varying only in the amount of mozzarella cheese to be added.

Interest in this type of content has increased, particularly on TikTok, due to rising food prices. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), food and beverage inflation in June 2022 was 0.80% and has accumulated a high of 13.93% in the last 12 months. This value is above the inflation accumulated in the same period, which is 11.89%.

In the comments, there are those who approve the recipe. the internet user Sister Gonçalves says that he always makes it at home and that the recipe was “divine”. Renata Fontes also guarantees that she has already followed the step by step and the result “was very good”.

But there are also those who complain about the result. According to Thyago Silva Oliveira, no one from his house liked the recipe and only he ate the product for two months. Others question where there are savings, since to produce more mozzarella it is necessary to spend gas or electricity.

How high was the mozzarella? Within the food group, milk and cheese also accumulate highs in the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) in the last 12 months. While long-life milk rose 37.61% in the period, cheeses rose an average of 19.18%.

Why is mozzarella more expensive? According to Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), at USP (University of São Paulo), milk prices rose due to limited supply. With the arrival of winter and the drier climate, the quality of pastures drops, which affects the feeding of the herd and the quality of production.

Therefore, the study points out that there was a drop in milk production, the main ingredient in cheese production. This off-season period should last until mid-September, when spring rains are expected to return.

Is this recipe real mozzarella? According to Ordinance 364 of the Ministry of Agriculture, published in September 1997, mozzarella cheese is understood to be the product obtained by stringing an acidified mass.

The acidified mass is produced with the coagulation of milk, either by rennet or by the action of appropriate coagulating enzymes. Filing is a process that consists of twisting and pressing this dough, so that it gains an elongated texture.

Among the ingredients provided are only milk, rennet and sodium chloride (salt). For Marcelo Cristianini, food engineer and member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of ILSI Brasil (an organization that integrates academia, industry and governments), the addition of starch, butter and milk to make the mozzarella render decharacterizes the product.

The “fake mozzarella” recipes that went viral on social media are a kind of cheese delicacy, in Cristianini’s opinion.

While the starch serves to provide stability, the butter and milk bring more fat to the final product.

The food engineer also points out that homemade mozzarella loses nutritional qualities. Cheese is a fatty protein concentrate, explains Cristianini. By adding starch, you are making a very large amount of carbohydrates.

Is there starchy cheese on the market? The food industry created in 1970, in the United States, products called analogue cheeses. They were developed for industrial use, being used as a topping for pizzas, cheese slices in fast foods and ready-to-eat meals.

Brazil still does not have specific legislation on the manufacture and sale of analogues, which totally or partially change the ingredients of the cheeses, as a way of reducing costs. Generally, these products usually have the addition of water, vegetable fat and corn starch.

Marcelo Cristianini advises the consumer to check the product label to find out if what he is buying is really cheese or an analogue.