Monkeypox: 3 doctors from SP report exponential increase in cases – 07/15/2022

With more than 200 cases recorded in Brazil, monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, is a matter of concern among specialists. Since arriving in the country, the number of diagnosed patients has increased exponentially, according to doctors consulted by Live well.

The infectious disease is a viral zoonosis, that is, it passes from animals to humans, caused by the virus of the same name (monkey pox) – including the WHO (World Health Organization) is considering changing the name to avoid discrimination and stigma. It is characterized by the appearance of symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, skin lesions on the skin and enlarged lymph nodes.

exponential increase

Rico Vasconcelos, infectologist and columnist for VivaBem, treats patients both in the public environment, at the Hospital das Clínicas da FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine at USP), and in a private office: “I’ve had more than 15 patients with monkeypox in the last few days. exponentially”.

In fact, he defends the name “monkeypox” and not “monkey pox”, mainly to prevent violence against animals from being carried out.

According to the doctor, at the moment, everything learned about the disease in books is different in clinical practice. “It’s the first time I’ve had cases of monkeypox, I only had the information in the book. And it’s not the same”, he says.

Vasconcellos lists several points that draw attention. One of them is the way the disease presents itself: the symptoms do not always involve skin lesions. “The clinical picture is very variable. I’ve had patients who only had fever, without skin lesions. Another with lesions, but without fever”, he says.

One of the cases, as the infectious disease specialist recalls, was of a man who had fever, malaise and stomach ache and, later, had blood in his stools. After consultation with a proctologist, an ulcer was identified in the rectum. With the PCR exam, which passes the swab (swab) on the lesion, the result was positive.

How is the patient profile?

According to the three doctors consulted for the report, the profile of the patients, at the moment, is of homosexual or bisexual men, aged between 16 and 40, and sexually active – a population that specialists call MSM (men who do sex with men). But it is important to emphasize that this disease is not exclusive to this group: anyone can become infected.

Furthermore, the idea is not to stigmatize these people, but to alert them. In the event of any symptoms similar to those of monkeypox, it is essential to seek medical attention.

“Now, in July, it is circulating more among gay and bi men, but it may be that in a few months or weeks, it will be in another group. ‘ It’s raining more than others. You have to be more attentive”, explains Vasconcellos.

Danilo Finamor, a dermatologist at the CRT (STD/AIDS Reference and Training Center) at the Santa Cruz unit, in São Paulo, also serves a large part of this population mentioned above and reports the same: “I have seen some straight women, but the vast majority, 95%, it’s this group.”

Is there already an explanation for the outbreak among the population?

At the moment, there are no articles or studies that explain why the group is the most affected by monkeypox cases. However, doctors cite some hypotheses.

“It could be related to the index (initial) case documented in Spain, of a person who was in Africa, and later in a gay sauna. It could be that she had a habit of relating to other men”, says Finamor.

The place mentioned by the doctors is located in Madrid and was closed in May of this year, on suspicion of being the origin of several cases in the city. Infectologist Fábio Araujo, from Hospital Emílio Ribas, a reference in infectious diseases in São Paulo, also mentions that several parties take place in Europe at this time of year, which is summer, helping to spread the disease.

But, again, the disease is not exclusive to one population or another, as the doctor reinforces. “It arrived in this population, but it can spread to others, even because we have bisexual men”, says Araujo, who noticed an also exponential increase in cases at the hospital and at the Santa Cruz CRT, another place where he works.

Many people say not to talk about it to avoid associating gay and bi men with monkeypox as it causes even more stigma. But I think differently. I think not talking is a way to keep the virus circulating. Rico Vasconcelos, infectologist at FMUSP

Monkey pox lesions Image: UKHSA

Doctors cite symptoms that deviate from the traditional

Therefore, it is important that people in this group pay more attention to symptoms that, according to doctors, are following a different pattern from what occurs in Africa, for example, mainly with lesions on Organs genitals, anus and perineum (region between the anus and penis or vagina).

According to the doctor at Hospital Emílio Ribas, it was the CDC (United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention) that brought this information about “new presentations of the disease”, which is different from the picture we know, with many balls scattered around the body.

“We even have the classic picture of skin rashes, which looks like chickenpox, but it is not so frequent. We are seeing more lesions in the anal region and genitals. These lesions in the anus are extremely painful, patients complain of a lot of pain and discomfort, in addition to of bleeding”, explains Araujo.

In general, be aware of possible signs:

Skin rashes (which look like pimples or blisters)

skin redness

Fever

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Cough

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Skin lesions can be located on the extremities of the body, such as feet, hand, face, in addition to the anus, perineum region or genitals, causing pain or itching. Rashes can also appear inside the mouth, vagina and anus. According to doctors, so far, the cases tend to be mild and pass spontaneously.

Transmission occurs through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions or droplets from the respiratory system. Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the lesions of the infected patient.

Having multiple sexual partners can increase the risks of exposure to monkeypox — but a person doesn’t necessarily need to have sex to transmit the disease. In fact, researchers are investigating whether the virus can be present in semen or vaginal fluids. The incubation time of the virus is also something that is quite variable, according to experts. The period can vary from 7 to 21 days.

Covid, syphilis and herpes: confusion with symptoms

Rico Vasconcellos remembers another important point: most people are still worried about the coronavirus. So, some of the symptoms of monkeypox, for example, can arise and when the quick test is negative, it goes on with life.

“The person doesn’t think it could be covid. But it’s better to wait at least a week, not go to the club or the gives you“, says the doctor.

There is still confusion among health professionals themselves, who can confuse the symptoms with other infections, such as herpes and syphilis — which is not necessarily wrong, as they tend to be more common cases. Therefore, it is important for doctors themselves to be aware of the signs.

Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

How to avoid transmission? Do you have a vaccine?

Finally, there is no cure for the disease at the moment, only medicines that can ease symptoms of pain, for example, or itchy skin. The person only stops transmitting when the skin lesions have completely healed (the scabs fall off and new skin forms). This can take several weeks. Therefore, the patient must remain in isolation until this occurs.

There is no monkeypox vaccine available in Brazil. The immunizers against the common smallpox, already eradicated in the country, can offer high protection against the monkeys. However, they are no longer available at this time.

Some countries, such as the USA and others in Europe, are already carrying out vaccination campaigns against monkeypox in some groups. In Brazil, according to the infectologist at FMUSP, there is still not even an intelligent flow of notification and diagnosis of suspected cases.