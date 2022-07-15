Moto G62 5G launched in Brazil with Snapdragon chipset, 5,000 mAh battery and more; see the price

After being launched in Europe exactly one month ago, the Moto G62 5G arrives in Brazil this Thursday (14) through a partnership signed between Motorola and Claro, a mobile and fixed telephony operator, to offer the intermediate smartphone discount to Brazilians who intend to invest in a 5G-compatible cell phone.

















Design, screen and more

showing a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), the brand’s new intermediary stands out for supporting the 120 Hz refresh rate, ideal for both entertainment consumption such as movies and series as well as games. On the front there is also a hole at the top to house the selfie camera and large bezels. At the rear, the Moto G62 5G sports a triple camera array that includes a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP ultrawide with 118º angle and f/2.2 aperture and, finally, a macro sensor also with 8 MP resolution, but f/2.4.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the cell phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset — up to 2.2 GHz octa-core with 8nm lithography — with Adreno 619 graphics card and 4 GB of RAM for background processes. The internal storage has 128 GB of space with a slot for expansion via microSD up to 1 TB. All components are powered by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and fast charging with 15W power via a USB Type-C connector. Other highlights include the Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers and Android 12 operating system out of the box under the Motorola interface.

price and availability

The Moto G62 5G is available in the Brazilian market with exclusive stock in both Claro’s physical and virtual stores, in addition to the manufacturer’s official channels. Here, the intermediary arrives with suggested price of R$ 1,999 (subject to change) in graphite and green colors at the Motorola store, while the operator’s customers can purchase the cell phone in the Claro Post 30GB plan for R$ 1,299.00 in cash or 12 interest-free installments of R$ 108.99.

technical sheet









6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120Hz

Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

4 GB of RAM memory

128GB internal storage with slot

Front camera: 16 MP f/2.2

Triple main camera: 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor 8 MP f/2.4 macro sensor

Battery: 5,000mAh with 15W charge

Stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

Operating System: Android 12 with Motorola interface

Dimensions: 161.8 x 74 x 8.59 mm

Weight: 184g

Do you intend to invest in this model recently launched by Motorola? Tell us, comment!

The Motorola Moto G62 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.