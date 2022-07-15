‘My mother wants to marry you’: the cry that made Roberto Carlos tell a fan to shut up | Song

Share on WhatsApp

O g1 talked to another person in the audience, who helped explain the episode and sent the video he took from another angle. He cut the moment when Roberto Carlos starts cursing, as he said he is a fan of the singer and does not want to show the idol swearing. Look above.

Below, see the video that shows the complete moment in which the singer loses his temper. In this video, the speech is not so understandable, but it is possible to identify that it is the same scream, right before the singer tells the person to shut up.

The fan who sent the video with the clearest scream and explained the case is called Hildo Brito. He says he has seen more than one hundred shows by Roberto Carlos. “I was there and it was right behind me that this jerk came screaming.”

Roberto Carlos gets angry and tells fan to shut up

“People who already know and are used to going to shows know very well that the time to go on stage to get their dream rose is when he sings ‘How great my love for you is’. It’s been a long time since that’s how it is. Roberto was already upset because they all went to the front of the stage in the song ‘Cavalgada'”, he says.

“So rude and hysterical women started screaming, disturbing Roberto, and that made him nervous and very upset. He gave a light ‘scolding'”, he says.

According to the singer’s publicist, he said at this point: “Since you came early, be quiet.”

Hildo continues the story: “It’s time to sing ‘How great is my love for you’, he starts to sing, I say some nice words to him. He responds with that gesture that we all know…” He sent a video that shows this previous moment:

“About 10 seconds later, this goof appears screaming very loudly saying that his mother was there and that Roberto had to give her a kiss. That’s when Roberto got angry rightly, because it got in the way, it distracted him”, says Hildo.

The fan also says that Roberto Carlos entered “with a frown” to sing the last song, “Jesus Christ”. He claims that the singer was reluctant to give the roses to people who were close to where he was.

Hildo thinks the singer may have thought the fan who yelled about his mother was him. He says the singer looked like “P… of life”. But in the end, he gave the rose to Hildo and the people who were close to the man who screamed. Read the end of the story:

“As I was right in front of me, for a moment I thought he was thinking that I was this rude. So much so that the song ended, then ‘Jesus Christ’ came on and he frowned. When it was over, he went straight to the other side of the stage very ‘P of life’ and told us there that he would not give the roses to the people in the middle…”

“That’s when we got super upset. Me even more, because I didn’t deserve to pay for others, because anyone who knows me, knows that I have seen more than 100 Roberto shows and that I would never play a ridiculous role like that to the point of leaving him. you so angry…”

“It was then that he went to the other side, walked right past us again, and we didn’t understand anything. I think God touched his heart, and he saw that we didn’t deserve to pay for the mistakes of others. He gave the rose to me and for some up front”, Hildo says.

The singer’s publicist says he was “totally unfocused” after dozens of fans spilled out of their seats and gathered below the stage, screaming as he sang.

“You see there’s a chatter, a guy says something, and he’s trying to sing, but he can’t, it’s getting in his way,” said the aide.

According to the advisor, the problem started when the singer added a song to the repertoire that he had been singing in previous shows, “Cavalgada”.

The song was included before “How Big Is My Love for You”, which is usually the penultimate song of the show, in which fans usually get up and go to the edge of the stage.

“This is a softer song. He said, ‘Since you came early, be quiet.’ It was the same as nothing, they continued screaming”, says the aide. The singer remained irritated until the next song, when he told the fan to shut up.

“Because he is a perfectionist, he prepared that number with great care. Then, when he saw that he would not be able to deliver it the way he had envisioned, he was a little sad”, says the advisor.

The singer also performed at Qualistage on July 9. This show took place without incident, “in peace”, says Mauro Ferreira, columnist for g1, who wrote about the presentation. Read here.

