Naiara Azevedo shocks followers by showing off her natural ‘volume’ with PP lingerie: “Catching fire”

Nanacita is on! Naiara Azevedo, countryman and former participant of Big Brother Brazil, took the crowd crazy this Thursday afternoon (14) by showing her essay with a new lingerie collection.

“A lingerie makes all the difference (and our confidence too!!!) @usenayane is my favorite #lingerie and I know it will become yours too, because she values ​​our best! Happy to be an ambassador for a brand that is made for me and for you!”, wrote Naiara Azevedo in the caption of the publication.

“And how much do I love it?”, asked a boy in the comments field. “Ambassador of billions, my God in heaven!”, fired another one, putting some fire emojis. “I said P for perfect!” commented a third.

Naiara Azevedo vents about everything she felt at BBB: “Always alone, excluded”

During an interview given to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from “O Globo”, Naiara Azevedo showed no problem in opening her heart to talk more about everything she felt while participating in Big Brother Brazil.

“For the most part, I felt alone, excluded, like I was bothering the environment I was in, rejected in some way. Out here I appreciate even more the people who insist on my presence, who want to dance with me, smile, share and exchange some special moment”, said Naiara Azevedo.

The countrywoman also stated that she did not watch the BBB programs she participated: “I felt that the behavior of people behind my back was not nice and watching it would not add up. I’ve decided that what happened in the game I’m going to leave inside the house. I didn’t want to feed any kind of feeling that wasn’t positive about the ‘BBB’”.

