Nenê and Gabriel Dias return to Vasco against Sampaio Corrêa; Palaces is out | vasco

In the midst of so many embezzlement, good news for Maurício Souza. Recovered from injury, Nenê and Gabriel Dias were linked and travel with the delegation to São Luis, where Vasco will face Sampaio Corrêa, on Saturday.

The number 10, who was out of the last two games (Sport and Criciúma) because of calf pain, trained normally during the week and is related. Its use during the game depends on the coaching staff. It’s the same case of Gabriel Dias, who missed the team in the last four matches due to a problem with his patellar tendon.

1 of 4 Nenê in action at Vasco’s training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Baby in action at Vasco’s training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

On the other hand, Maurício Souza has two last-minute problems. Vasco reported this Thursday that a mild tendinopathy was found in the left knee of Palacios, who does not travel to Maranhão.

– Palacios complained of pain in the topography of the left patellar tendon, without episodes of trauma or sprain. An imaging exam was performed which showed only mild tendinopathy. However, as pain is a subjective criterion, the athlete was not related to the trip – explained the club.

Alex Teixeira is announced, and Nenê returns to training at Vasco

In addition to the Chilean, Getúlio was also absent because he felt pain in the adductor muscle of his left thigh during training on Wednesday. According to Vasco, he has already performed the image exam, but the result was not reported.

Vasco will also not have Thiago Rodrigues, Figueiredo and Andrey against Sampaio Corrêa. All suspended for the third yellow card.

Among those listed, two names appear as a novelty in the list: Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes were integrated into the professional team this week and will be listed for the first time for a match from the top team.

Eguinaldo is a striker and is 17 years old, while Marlon, 18, is a midfielder. They will go through a transition period. This means that, at any time, they can be triggered again in the under-20.

2 of 4 Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes begin transition period at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes begin a transition period at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

