Neto criticizes police action after violence against Cssio in a duel between Santos and Corinthians

This Wednesday, Corinthians was defeated by Santos by 1-0, in Vila Belmiro. Scenes of vandalism after the final whistle took over Thursday’s sports news. Cássio suffered an attempt at aggression by Santos fans and bombs were thrown on the lawn. Neto was harsh in his words and questioned the work of the police to ensure security at the stadium, recalling other recent incidents involving football.

“Everything that happened there in Santos, happens everywhere. And the lack of preparation of the police, the governor, everyone. And there at the hotel, we showed them here, the police officers with AR-15, with 45 and there was no one. We saw the policeman tearing up the poster of the teacher who wanted to honor her father from Santos at the Arena. The girl who wanted Cássio to be her Santa”, said the former Corinthians number 10 shirt during the program Owners of the Ball, from TV Bandeirantes.

Neto referred to the episodes that happened when Corinthians arrived at the hotel in Santos, on Tuesday. The police prevented the approach of fans who were waiting for the team, and drew attention to the violent approach with those present at the place, mostly children.

The former player also criticized the referee of this Wednesday’s match for not having interrupted the game when Santos threw bombs and flares on the lawn. Around the 42nd minute of the second half, fans threw the artifacts in the great area defended by Cássio. The duel was interrupted for six minutes. Neto questioned how the pyrotechnic items entered Vila Belmiro.

“What happened to Cássio, the referee is responsible, he could not have restarted the game after the bombs, he was irresponsible. How did they get in with the bomb? Don’t have a magazine? People in the press can’t take an apple, a grape, a pear, a papaya. So, how can you get in with a bomb? Three bombs! If this has happened before, why didn’t the Brigade, the Military Police go there and stand in front and give the guys conditions?”, asked the presenter.

Finally, Neto regretted the episode of violence that took place in Vila Belmiro and questioned the authorities responsible for security in the stadiums. The Corinthians idol stated that there is an escalation of violence in football, which he fears for a tragedy.

“We’ve been saying this for a long time: What about when they kill a commentator, when they kill me, or they kill a presenter, a player, when they stab someone?” he said.

