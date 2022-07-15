More than 376,000 single parents, who are heads of single-parent families, are entitled to receive the new retroactive Emergency Aid in July.

In this round of payment, the amount offered to families benefiting from the program can vary between R$600 and R$3,000.

The amount to be received by each beneficiary of Emergency Aid will vary according to the total amount of installments that have not yet been redeemed.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, more than 1.2 million single parents are entitled to receive the retroactive benefit, however, approximately 823,400 have already received the first round, which took place in January.

New aid of R$ 600: check by CPF if you are entitled to receive

Single parents who still do not know if they will be entitled to receive the Retroactive Emergency Aid and want to consult, it is first necessary to have an account on the Federal Government website, Gov.br, through which it is possible to have access to most of the government’s public services .

Then, with the first account, the Brazilian needs to go to the Dataprev portal and log in to the platform with Gov.br.

Now, just fill in the field with the Individual Taxpayer Registration number (CPF), enter the password defined on the government website, allow the use of personal data if it is new to the portal and finally, select reCAPTCHA, proving that it is not a robot and send.

The consultation can also be carried out by telephone by calling 111, Caixa Econômica Federal.

retroactive payment

As in April and August 2020, single-parent family heads received two monthly installments of Emergency Aid, while parents only received one, now they have the right to receive the retroactive payment of the difference.

The new installment will be paid following the month in which the recipient won the approval of the aid in 2020.

In this way, those who had the benefit approved in April will receive R$ 3 thousand, who started receiving from May 2020 should earn R$ 2,400.

For those who had the benefit released in June, the amount to be received will be R$ 1,800, for those who started to be paid in July, the retroactive amount will be R$ 1,200 and finally, those who received only in August now receive R$ $600.

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @portal6noticias and stay on top of all the news!