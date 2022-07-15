New BMW X1 will be made in SC and may have mild hybrid engine







New generation of the BMW X1. Photo: BMW / Publicity

The new BMW X1 (new generation) and Series 3 (restyled) will be produced at the German company’s factory in Araquari (SC). The announcement was made this Thursday afternoon (14) through a live. BMW is currently on an investment cycle of R$500 million in factory and engineering.

“Confirming the production of new models, just two months after the respective presentations in Europe, reinforces the confidence that the matrix has in our team to produce with technology, quality and passion in Brazil”, said Otávio Rodacoswiski, General Director of the Araquari Plant. .





New BMW 3 Series. Photo: BMW / Publicity

BMW’s strategy, which has the largest premium car factory in South America in Santa Catarina, will continue to be the same as the one that led it to have 34% of the luxury car market in Brazil. The X1 and Series 3 will continue to use the 20i flex engine for entry-level versions; The new generation X1 should also get the new 18i 3-cylinder engine with mild hybrid system. Plug-in hybrid and/or electric versions will continue to be imported

Inside, the new BMW 3 Series has gained important news. The highlight is the large rectangular display that unites the 12.3” digital instrument panel and the 14.9” multimedia center in the same frame.





New BMW 3 Series in tests in Araquari. Photo: BMW / Publicity

The model also brings the new generation of the iDrive system, which has intelligent voice assistant functions and can be updated remotely. In addition, the new BMW 3 Series has new touch-sensitive buttons and a new gear selector button.

For the first time, the X1 gains plug-in hybrid versions, in addition to the 100% electric version, called the iX1. The car is expected to have two 48V mild hybrid versions (xDrive23i and SDrive18i) and a plug-in hybrid (xDrive30e). The X1 SDrive18i will have a 138 hp 3-cylinder engine capable of producing 15.8 km/l of gasoline. The car will be launched in Brazil in 2023.





New generation of the BMW X1. Photo: BMW / Publicity

At the front, the headlights gain a new design, as well as the traditional double kidney grille and the bumper. The wheels have a new design and, for the first time, according to the version, they can be up to 20”. On the inside, like the new 3 Series, the BMW X1 is now equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, an interesting curved screen, consisting of two displays, measuring 12.3” and 14.9”.





New BMW 3 Series. Photo: BMW / Publicity

The X3 and X4 SUVs will continue to be produced with the 40i engine. BMW executives reinforced the fact that domestic production is essential for the brand’s strong leadership in the premium and luxury car segment. According to BMW, the new X1 and 3 Series featured global engineering developments supported by the team located in Brazil.

“We will continue with a focus on customers to nationalize the worldwide development and local production of leading models in the national premium market”, said Aksel Krieger, CEO and President of BMW Group Brazil. “The BMW 3 Series and X1 models hold more than 25% of the country’s total premium car market.”