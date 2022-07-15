New Santos executive, Newton became Chumbinho because of drawing

New Santos executive Newton Drummond is known in football as “Chumbinho”. The nickname was given in childhood because of the cartoon “Bacamarte and Chumbinho”. Chumbinho the mouse was quick to get away from the Bacamarte cat. And Newton, while dreaming of being a player, was a fast forward.

Born in Porto Alegre (RS), with more than 20 years in football management and passing through clubs such as Internacional and Vasco, Newton carries the nickname that has become almost a surname to this day.

“When I was a boy, at the end of the 60’s, there was a cartoon on television in which the cat Bacamarte with a shotgun tried to catch the little Chumbinho mouse. , in Porto Alegre, a colleague said that I looked like the mouse, that runs like hell. You know what a childhood nickname is, right? It caught on. That’s why I became Chumbinho”, explained Newton, UOL Esporte.

Announced last Wednesday, Newton Drummond, known as Chumbinho, began his job as head of Santos’ football department yesterday (14th) and his first major objective is to define the replacement of Fabián Bustos.

Peixe has Guto Ferreira, Odair Hellmann and Renato Gaúcho as main options. The idea is to choose the commander in the next few days. Meanwhile, assistant and interim Marcelo Fernandes will lead the team against Avaí tomorrow (16), in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship.

See an excerpt from the drawing ‘Bacamarte and Chumbinho’:

