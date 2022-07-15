New X1 and 3 Series: BMW announces two new national cars – 07/14/2022

BMW has just announced two new national models. “We would like to announce that we are going to make the new BMW 3 Series here and also now the all-new BMW X1”, says Aksel Krieger, CEO and President of the BMW Group in Brazil.

The new 3 Series will be produced from September, but the debut date of the new X1 has not yet been announced – the SUV should be closer to 2023, says the manufacturer. The current Series 3 and X1 represent 25% of total premium car sales in Brazil. Vital for BMW, the two represent 50% of the volume of the German brand in Brazil.

Around 10,000 cars are produced a year in Araquari, but there is scope to increase this to up to 30,000, however, one more work shift would be needed – it is currently only one shift. If demand increases, production will increase. BMW also produces the medium-large X3 and X4 SUVs in Santa Catarina.

It is worth remembering that the Series 3 is a facelift, while the X1 represents a completely new generation, the third since the launch of the first incarnation.

New generation of X1 will be manufactured in Brazil, but the official date has not been officially announced Image: Disclosure

The brand had already announced an investment of R$ 500 million. The total was not only allocated to the two new models, but also includes other areas, such as engineering.

The 2.0 turbo engine will be kept in both cars. There are still no announcements about the production of hybrid vehicles – BMW is focusing its efforts on plug-in and electric hybrids, conventional hybrids are not priorities. However, it is possible to adapt the factory line to add these models of the future.