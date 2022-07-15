Next Assassin’s Creed could take place in Baghdad [rumor]

Assassin’s Creed Rift, supposed to be the next title in Ubisoft’s franchise, should not take place in the Aztec civilization. According to rumors, the title will be set in Baghdad and could be the last in the series before Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

The information was shared by Jason Schreier, a journalist at Bloomberg, and had wide repercussions on Reddit after countering rumors about a possible introduction to pre-Columbian civilization. According to him, Rift began to be developed as a major expansion of Valhalla, but ended up becoming a standalone and should contain original elements.

Apparently, the title will take place in the year 900 BC and will not be played by Basim – said to be the reincarnation of Loki. Compared to the last three games in the series, Rift will be much smaller in scale and will abandon the usual expanded open world in favor of stealth mechanics and a more linear progression.

“The next game [Assassin’s Creed] is Rift, which will be set in Baghdad,” Schreier said. “After that there will be AC ​​Infinity, which will include a number of different games/experiences/biomes/whatever you want to call them. I’ve heard about the two main ones and neither of them is Aztec.”

Rumors also suggest that the new Assassin’s Creed will be released between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. With that, the game should be the last project in the franchise before the arrival of Infinity – Ubisoft’s live service that will cover various periods and cultures.

More news to be shared soon.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate issues can be fixed

Recently, Ubisoft Support confirmed that they are aware of the various issues in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and announced their intention to fix them. Among the main games in the series, the English Revolution title is the only one not properly ported to the PS5 and has numerous compromising graphical flaws. Click here to learn more.