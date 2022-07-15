Neymar gets pinned by a follower and rebuts: ‘Take care of your life’ | celebrities



Neymar did not have a good season for PSG – Photo: Disclosure / PSG

Published 07/14/2022 17:49 | Updated 07/14/2022 18:03

Rio – Neymar was asked by a follower on Twitter, this Thursday morning (14), about the football player’s lifestyle and was irritated by the comment. The young woman stated that he wants to have a single life.

“There’s no way around it. Neymar wants this single life, I don’t say anything else, you know?”, said the follower. “What I want is for you to take charge of your life”, countered the follower.

The exchange of barbs comes amid rumors of a possible shudder in the star’s relationship with Bruna Biancardi. Recently, the influencer shared a video explaining why she is “missing” from social media.

Speculation about a possible separation of the couple began after the player appeared with some friends at a restaurant in São Paulo without the ring. What also made fans suspicious was the fact that the two stopped posting photos together since they enjoyed the ace’s June party at his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio, at the end of June.

This Thursday, a video of a foreign woman who shows conversations with Neymar through social networks also went viral on the web. The woman even claims that the Brazilian called her to travel to Paris in August.