NGK announces name change from 2023

NGK Spark Plug, a spark plug company headquartered in Mogi das Cruzes, announced, this Thursday (14th), the decision of its shareholders to change the group’s name in English to Niterra.

According to the company, the new name – which will take effect at the beginning of the next fiscal year, on April 1, 2023 – reflects the company’s journey towards the continuous expansion of its business, in line with the ongoing transformations in the automotive industry.

“By combining the Latin words niteo and terra, which mean, respectively, ‘shine’ and ‘planet earth’, the name Niterra expresses the group’s commitment to contributing to both a more sustainable society and a brighter planet,” says the company. note released by the company.

While Niterra will be the global name, the NGK (automotive components) and NTK (sensors and cutting tools) brands will remain for the respective businesses.

Expansion

Since the group’s founding in Nagoya, Japan, in 1936, NGK Spark Plug has been recognized as synonymous with spark plugs and has positioned itself as a world market leader. The business line related to internal combustion engines, however, comprises a portion of the company, which has also achieved significant success in other areas, such as sensors and technical ceramics.

According to the company, the name change to Niterra aims to express the group’s posture in building the future by expanding its business portfolio, solidifying itself as an environmentally sustainable expanding company, according to the NGK Spark Plug 2030 Long-Term Management Plan, which establishes the organization’s direction in four different segments: Mobility; Medicine; Environment & Energy; and Communications.

For Yuki Izuoka, president of NGK do Brasil, Niterra represents a milestone in the history of the group. “We will increasingly need to consider the environment in all decision-making to provide contributions to the planet and add new value to the next generations in addition to being global leaders”, declares the executive.

In Brazil, the company has been operating for over 60 years, has approximately 1,300 employees and has a factory with 625,000 m2 in Mogi das Cruzes, SP.

