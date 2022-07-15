Nubank releases Boletos Finder and Recurring Pix functions. Check out more about these two options and see how you can use them.

Recently, Nubank launched two novelties to make life even easier for its customers. The resources will be available to the entire base, whether individuals or legal entities. The first of them is the Recurring Pix tool and the second is the so-called Boletos Finder. So, to learn more about the new functions, check out more below.

Nubank releases Boletos Finder and Recurring Pix functions

So, as we explained, the features are available to all customers. However, Nubank is releasing services gradually. In the case of the Boletos Search, the idea is to offer users greater control when managing their accounts in the app. The tool manages the slips issued with your CPF or CNPJ, by monitoring the history of the use of your data.

However, although it has that name, the feature of seeking boletos does not work for the traditional monthly bills of the house. This includes water, electricity, internet and gas, for example.

In relation to Pix Recurrent, Nubank users will be able to create automated transfers in the application. Payments happen month to month, and users can find the option in the “Payment Wizard” tab. To do this, just have Automatic Debit activated in the application.

Finally, another novelty is that Nubank now allows you to take out pre-approved loans with zero bureaucracy. Just enter the app, check the value and check the fintech conditions.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com