Official: Pantera will have Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on reunion tour

Now it’s official: according to the billboard (via loudwire), the two remaining members of the Panther who will go on a reunion tour in 2023, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brownwill have the company of Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante in place of the legendary Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

The information had been circulating for some time as a rumor and can now be considered confirmed according to the sources of the portal, one of the largest on the planet. There is still no exact information about the tour dates, but this shows that it will be necessary to reconcile various schedules.

That’s because Zakk, as many know, commands the black Label Society and more recently has also returned to play with Ozzy Osbourne, although there is no confirmation that he will be performing with the vocalist. Charlie is a member of the anthraxwhich is still active and has been preparing the successor album of For All Kings (2016).

We are already looking forward to it here!

Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante on Pantera Reunion Tour

In time, Wylde even spoke earlier about a possible tour to celebrate the band’s legacy. During an interview with the Cassius Morris Show, in 2019, Zakk talked about the possibility of joining the band to honor the legendary group:

When Vinnie Paul was still here, they were talking about it. I always looked at it as a celebration and an honor for Pantera. Every night I’m jamming with Ozzy [Osbourne], we honor Randy Rhoads. We’re paying tribute to Randy every night, keeping his music alive. If we got together and ended up doing that, it would be like… I just see like Eric Clapton comes out and he’s with Mitch. [Mitchell, baterista de Jimi Hendrix] and Santa [Redding, baixista de Hendrix] and singing and playing Jimi’s songs, and he’s honoring Jimi, because he was his friend. Nobody is replacing anybody. No one is replacing Randy Rhoads — he was one of a kind. Just like no one is replacing Jimi Hendrix and no one is replacing Dime – or Vinnie. […] It’s more of a tribute and a celebration of what it is… You can’t replace any of these people I’m talking about — they’re all legendary guys. But, yes, you’re just celebrating all your accomplishments—that’s all.

Although, at the same time, singer Phil Anselmo also showed interest in playing together with Zakk, as we show you here, in 2021 bassist Rex Brown even assured that Wylde would not be involved in a future tour. He told Eonmusic:

Offers still come in for Phil and I to do this, but if we don’t have the other guys, it won’t sound the same. If we were going to do something like that, it would have to be pretty accurate, otherwise I wouldn’t do it. It would be a tribute. It will happen and it won’t be Zakk Wylde, I guarantee you that. I just put this up so we can get over it.

Apparently, we have a winner!

Panther

Pantera was founded in 1980 by brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and when the band broke up in 2003, they formed damageplan.

The following year, Darrell was murdered during a concert in Ohio, and Vinnie died 14 years later from heart disease, most likely due to excessive alcohol consumption.

HOTTEST NEWS IN SUMMARY OF THE WEEK Stay on top of the hottest music news, as well as national releases, by listening to Week Summaryprogram of Podcast I Have More Records Than Friends!





