On penalties, São Paulo beats Palmeiras and advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

There was no lack of emotion on Thursday night, at Allianz Parque. In penalties, the Sao Paulo hit the palm trees and guaranteed a spot for the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup. After Tricolor won 1-0 in the first leg, Verdão made it 2-1 on the return, and the duel was decided in penalties, when Jandrei’s star shone.

With the spot guaranteed, São Paulo is now waiting for the CBF draw, scheduled for next Tuesday, to know the opponent of the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the focus returns to the Brazilian Championship, for which the team faces Fluminense on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in Morumbi.

Eliminated, Palmeiras returns to the field only on Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), when they receive Cuiabá at Allianz Parque, also for the Brasileirão. Verdão defends the leadership of the competition with 30 points.

The game

With the need to reverse the defeat of the first game, Palmeiras started with everything, pushed by their fans. In the first attack, after 20 seconds, the alviverde team already stepped into the area and finished with Gustavo Scarpa, who kicked out.

The first great opportunity from Palmeiras came in the dead ball, in the 7th minute. Scarpa crossed at the first post and, after a deflection by Zé Rafael, Murilo headed close to the post defended by Jandrei.

The pressure was all from the home team, who opened the scoring shortly after, in the 9th minute. After being stolen by the left side of the São Paulo defense, Scarpa activated Veron, who crossed low. Piquerez appeared free at the second post and finished to put Palmeiras in advantage. Packed, Verdão followed up and scored the second in the 12th minute, when Raphael Veiga entered the middle of the area and received from Dudu, expanding the score.

Cornered, São Paulo took a long time to get into the game and only got the first shot in the 17th minute, when Calleri caught the leftover after the cross, but kicked weakly. Palmeiras returned to scare in fast attacks. In one of them, at 26, Dudu faced Diego Costa from the left side of the area and fell, asking for a penalty. The referee, however, scored nothing.

São Paulo’s answer came in the 32nd minute. After a good plot with Igor Gomes, Igor Vinícius advanced on the right and crossed low. After a hit, Calleri was left with the leftover and hit cross, but the ball passed softly next to Weverton’s goal. Shortly after, at 39, Palmeiras started to scare again. In one more counterattack, Veron was triggered by Zé Rafael and finished on Jandrei’s departure, who made a good defense and prevented the third goal from Palmeiras.

Second time

To try to get the turnaround, Rogério Ceni changed São Paulo at half-time, putting Luciano in Patrick’s place. The second stage started with less emotions. São Paulo kept the ball more, but found it difficult to face the Palmeiras defensive system.

Thus, good opportunities took time to appear. In a quick counterattack, Palmeiras appeared with danger in the 15th minute, when Veron was triggered in one-on-one against Miranda and kicked across, but Jandrei defended, and Gabriel Neves pushed away on the rebound.

In the next minute, after a corner kick, the ball fell to Dudu, who finished, and the ball caught Calleri’s arm inside the area. Vuaden initially scored nothing, but after a VAR check, he changed his decision and awarded a penalty. Raphael Veiga went for the kick, but sent it over the goal.

São Paulo’s response came in the same coin, shortly afterwards. Calleri received in speed and was brought down inside the area. Again, the referee only awarded the penalty after checking the VAR. Luciano went for the kick, in the 24th minute, and didn’t waste it.

With everything equal on the aggregate score, the match was open at Allianz Parque. Calleri had a good chance at 35, but he submitted it wide. In the next minute, it was Dudu’s turn to appear on the left side of the Palmeiras attack and finish in a cross for Jandrei to defend well. In the final minutes, both teams showed nervousness and lacked good scoring opportunities. So the match went to penalties.

Penalty shootout

In penalties, Jandrei took the charges of Raphael Veiga and Wesley and guaranteed the classification of São Paulo. Calleri, Nikão, Igor Vinícius and Igor Gomes hit the São Paulo kicks. On the other side, Gustavo Scarpa, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez converted for Palmeiras.

DATASHEET

PALMEIRAS 2 (3) X (4) 1 SÃO PAULO

Place: Allianz Park in Sao Paulo

Date: July 14, 2022, Thursday

Time: 8pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferrira (MG)

Public: 41,361 fans

Income: BRL 3,557,294.35

goals: Piquerez, at 9 in the 1st quarter, Raphael Veiga, at 12 in the 1st quarter (Palmeiras); Luciano, at 24 of the 2nd quarter (São Paulo)

Yellow cards: Welington, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Calleri, Nikão (São Paulo); Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Gómez, Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Boy) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu (Wesley), Scarpa and Veron (Breno Lopes).

Technician: Abel Ferreira.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Nikão) and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves (Talles Costa), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor (Pablo Maia) and Welington (Luizão); Patrick (Luciano) and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

