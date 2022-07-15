On the events that occurred at the end of the Santos x Corinthians match for the Copa do Brasil in Vila Belmiro:

Santos FC regrets the events that took place at the end of the match against Corinthians, on Wednesday night (13), in Vila Belmiro. The Club cannot condone aggressive attitudes, against everything that the sport preaches, and regrets having been the stage for vandals dressed as fans to act as outcasts.

Leonardo Valeriano de Souza, Lucas da Silva Ramos, Cristopher Barbosa Barcelos, Matheus da Silva Pereira and Gabriel Andrade dos Santos were arrested and identified by the Military Police, and the respective Police Reports have already been prepared with the application of a penalty restricting their rights. , consisting of a pecuniary fine in favor of the State, complaint to the Public Ministry.

Of the five, Santos FC has already identified that Gabriel Andrade dos Santos belongs to the Club’s membership and will begin the expulsion process. Any financial damages that the Club may suffer as a result of this occurrence will be legally charged to the violators.

Santos FC apologizes to all its fans, to the athletes of the opposing team, to the CBF and to the general public who witnessed these unacceptable acts.