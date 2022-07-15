Otaviano Costa has surprising debt and 60 times his water bill

Actor and presenter Otaviano Costa is living an unthinkable situation for any mortal after contracting a water bill debt. The value is so high that it had to be divided and the number of installments reached 60! All this is the result of a legal dispute that has been dragging on and now the total amount of the invoice is R$ 374 thousand.

The legal dispute started in 2017. He sought the help of a lawyer after receiving very high bills and wanted to contest the charge. For him, the tariff on the water bill would be improper, which led him to file a lawsuit. According to information published in the newspaper O Globo, the total amount reached half a million reais due to the length of time the legal dispute dragged on.

After an agreement, the actor got a discount of R$ 128 thousand, dropping from R$ 502 thousand to R$ 374 thousand the amount of debt he must pay now. Also according to the newspaper, the water utility came to recognize problems in the charges and admitted that the value was inadequate. Now, the debt of Flávia Alessandra’s husband is the result of the accumulation of accounts since the dispute began, in May 2017 to March this year.

The presenter’s property is located in the neighborhood of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, west of Rio de Janeiro. In February of this year, Otaviano Costa announced his return to SBT, where he began his career on TV. After ten years at Globo, he took charge of the new season of “Cozinhe se pode – Mestres da Sabotagem” on the São Paulo broadcaster, a program previously presented by actor Sérgio Marone.