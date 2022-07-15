Owner of Casas Bahia becomes ‘stage’ for Klein family fight

largest shareholder of Vialady of Bahia houses, Michael Klein made public a feud with the company’s top echelon and, in particular, with the company’s current president, the executive Roberto Fulcherberger. By taking a stand against the board’s compensation, Klein also highlighted disagreements with her son, Raphaelwho chairs the retailer’s board of directors.

According to the Estadãofather and son have not spoken for two years, and the relationship reportedly deteriorated after Michael’s second marriage to his current wife. Maria Alice, who is the mother of the four youngest children of the son of the founder of Casas Bahia (they had twins twice) and 19 years younger. But the relationship between the two turned sour, a source close to the family said, after Raphael replaced his father as chairman of Via’s board at the beginning of the pandemic.

Another reason that Michael and Raphael’s relationship has deteriorated is against the background of the birth of the brothers, the fruit of the second marriage, all of them still children. Michael would have taken a long time to warn his son about Maria Alice’s pregnancy, which bothered the son, who at the time had just left the presidency of Via to work directly with his father.

From then on, Raphael began to ask questions about the family’s assets. “Michael was very offended,” said the source, who remained anonymous. According to a company source, these family disagreements show Via’s fragility and affect the investor’s perception of the company. “In the end, Michael Klein himself is the one who loses the value of his shares,” says one source.

Patriarch loses power

In parallel with the family imbroglio, his departure from the company has worsened the situation and generated a fight with Via’s management. “Michael Klein has been frustrated at not being able to influence the day to day of the company. He thought that after leaving the GPA it would go back to how it was before, with him in charge,” says a source.

The quarrel with her son also worsened as a result of the grievances surrounding the conduct of the business. An example of this was the renegotiation of rental contracts during the pandemic, in which Michael would have felt left out. “We were negotiating with all the landlords, in the middle of a pandemic. We had to treat him like a landlord, defending the company and all of its shareholders,” says another source.

When appointing Fulcherberguer, an old acquaintance for 20 years, to the command of the company, Michael’s expectation was to return to command the company, which did not happen. “That was something that frustrated him a lot.”

From then on, the relationship would have gotten more complex. In any case, Michael Klein no longer has the strength on the board to bring about changes in the company’s direction. The members, by the way, would be more aligned with the board and the chairman, Raphael.

In view of this, Michael was left to make some of his dissatisfactions public, an attitude that surprised the retailer’s management, which had already sat down with Klein to talk about the matter. “We’ve been dealing with it for the past two years, the difference is that it’s now become public,” said a source.

Remuneration value

According to her, the outcome could even be positive for the company, by making it clear that Michael is a mere shareholder, with “no connection with Via”.

Dissatisfied, the way Michael chose was, according to sources, to scathingly criticize the management compensation, which was promptly rejected by the company, in an already public minutes. “When there’s an assembly, it’s time for Michael to do a little work. The criticism regarding remuneration, honestly, was kind of without technical foundations, but it is his instrument of pressure”, said a source.

Via, in defending itself against the accusations, said that the case could go to court. However, this is not the path expected by the company’s top echelon, found the Estadão/Broadcast. “The matter was approved at a meeting by the majority of shareholders. Much of what he (Michael) question was approved by himself. It will only go to litigation if it generates any damage to Via or its shareholders”, explains the source, with direct knowledge of the matter.

He and the investment fund of which he is the main shareholder, decided to abstain from voting on the proposal to fix the annual global compensation of the company’s management members, as they understand that the approval of the proposal, in the current form, “would have the power to ‘sign a check’ for R$ 105 million to the board of directors”.

Via, however, rebutted the businessman’s allegations one by one in a document prepared by the law firms Pinheiro Neto, Sergio Bermudes and Lefosse. In this document, the company states that Klein and the investment fund have “a legal duty to recant, under penalty of being liable for any damages caused to the Company and its other shareholders due to the dissemination of incorrect and inaccurate information”.

Devaluation of shares

The company’s stock value is something that Michael seems to worry about. In his public argument against the company, he stated that the proposed increase in compensation occurs “despite the company’s performance, the non-distribution of dividends to shareholders in the last four years and the devaluation of approximately 88.18% of the share price”.

For the businessman – who last year gave up his aviation business and expanded his focus on the real estate and dealership segments –, the price of shares in the company founded by his family and the properties he has leased to that same company are, at the very least, , strategic.

In a note, Via stated: “Regarding the manifestation of one of our shareholders, owner of 10% of the company’s shares, the Company reinforces that it has publicly positioned itself by responding in a technical way, with proven data and numbers, each of the assumptions raised in the document. All allegations were contested in a transparent manner, and it should also be noted that the deliberations questioned were approved at shareholders’ meetings.”

Sought, Michael Klein did not return the contacts of the report until the closing of the report.