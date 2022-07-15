Palmeiras eliminated: Abel Ferreira “discovers” that luck doesn’t wear a shirt – 07/15/2022

It is absolutely natural for a coach to be irritated, annoyed, as Abel Ferreira demonstrated after São Paulo’s elimination from the Copa do Brasil. The Palmeiras coach even attributed the rival’s success to luck.

Yes, the answer came in the context of insistent questions in that direction. To support this line of reasoning, the Portuguese cited the dominance of his team over the opponent throughout the classic, more chances created, etc.

All true. But as he himself made clear and it is a fact, football has these things. That’s why it went to the Libertadores final in 2020 even though it was largely dominated, at home, by a River Plate that had 10 men.

Then he was champion in the only sure shot in 90 minutes against Santos, lifting his first continental cup thanks to the goal of a random and unlikely hero who threw in the second half, Breno Lopes.

O phenomenon was repeated in 2021, with Deyverson coming off the bench to take advantage of Andreas Pereira’s mistake and give Palmeiras a new title. This after a bizarre confusion in which Cuca, Santos’ coach, got involved.

And to reach that decision, Abel gave up the right to attack against Atlético Mineiro, 0-0 in São Paulo and 1-1 in Belo Horizonte. Thanks to Nathan Silva’s serious failure in Dudu’s goal in a move by Gabriel Verón.

“Mental strength”, “leadership of the coach”, “characteristics of a strategist”, were some of the explanations for the success of Abel Ferreira and his team. The word luck was remembered only by rivals, even with some exaggeration.

The disqualification of Palmeiras to São Paulo was also influenced by luck, like the two Libertadores won by the Portuguese. Luck doesn’t wear a shirt. abel found this on Wednesday night at Allianz Parque.

