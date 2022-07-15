Palmeiras will have record attendance in the history of Allianz in decision against São Paulo

The second round of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cupin between palm trees and Are Paul, promises a lot of emotion. even more so because the verdão announced that it sold a record number of tickets in the history of Allianz Parque. So far, 41,260 fans will attend this Thursday’s classic.

This number, therefore, contains four more people than the most ancient presence recorded in the history of the arena. In the last round of Brazilian championship In 2018, 41,256 people witnessed the 3-2 triumph over Vitória. At that time, Palmeiras had already become national champions.

In 2022, in turn, the biggest audience of Allianz Parque was in the goalless draw with Atlético-MG, for the ninth round of the Brasileirão. On June 5, 40,235 fans from both teams attended the match.

Palm trees with full house to reverse disadvantage

The large number of tickets sold symbolizes the belief of the Palmeiras fan in qualifying for the quarterfinals. However, the task will not be easy. Palmeiras lost the first leg, at Morumbi, 1-0 and need to win by two goals to win the spot directly.

As the Copa do Brasil regulations no longer provide for the away goal advantage, therefore, in case of any win by an advantage, the decision will go to the maximum penalties.

Leave your comment