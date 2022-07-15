Pandemic causes the biggest drop in vaccine coverage in the last 30 years, UN and WHO point out

The UN (United Nations) and the WHO (World Health Organization) released a survey on Thursday night (14) that shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the rate of vaccination coverage of children to the lowest level. of the last 30 years.

“This is a red flag for child health. We are witnessing the biggest sustained drop in childhood immunization in a generation. The consequences will be measured in lives,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director.

“While a hangover from the pandemic was expected, what we are now seeing is a continued decline. Covid-19 is not an excuse. already tense”, added Catherine.





If the numbers of the immunizer against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis are taken into account, about 25 million children in the world did not receive the three doses of this vaccine, reaching a coverage rate of 81%.

According to the organizations, this drop is due to the association of several factors: an increase in the number of children living in conflicts and fragile environments where access to immunization is scarce, a growth in misinformation about issues related to the pandemic, such as interruption of services and chain of supplies, diversion of resources for response efforts, and containment measures that limited access to and availability of immunization services.

In the case of measles, first dose coverage dropped to 81% in the year 2021, also the lowest level since 2008. This means that 24.7 million children missed their first dose of measles that year, 5.3 million more than in 2019.





Protection against HPV

The health of women and girls is further aggravating, as more than a quarter of the HPV vaccine coverage achieved in 2019 has been lost. Global coverage of the first dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is only 15%, despite the first vaccines being licensed more than 15 years ago.

HPV is the main cause of cervical cancer. Only in Brazil, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), this tumor is the third with the highest incidence in women, second only to skin cancer and non-melanoma.





Outbreaks of preventable diseases

Low vaccination has already resulted in preventable measles and polio outbreaks in the last 12 months, underscoring the vital role of immunization in keeping children, adolescents, adults and societies healthy.

The historical setback takes place in a scenario of increasing rates of severe acute malnutrition. A malnourished child already has weaker immunity, and a lack of vaccines can mean that common childhood illnesses quickly become lethal to them. The convergence of a hunger crisis with a lack of immunization threatens to create the conditions for a child survival crisis.

With the results, the UN and WHO call for intensified efforts to recover vaccination and face this setback in routine immunization, with the expansion of services in deprived areas, to reach children in need, and implementation of campaigns to prevent outbreaks.





In addition, there is a request for the creation of strategies to build and strengthen people’s trust in vaccines, with the fight against disinformation being one of the main actions requested.

For the containment of outbreaks and epidemics, WHO calls for prioritizing the strengthening of health information and disease surveillance systems, to provide the data and monitoring necessary for vaccination programs to have maximum impact.

“It is heartbreaking to see more children losing protection against preventable diseases for the second year in a row. The Alliance’s priority must be to help countries maintain, restore and strengthen routine immunization, along with implementing ambitious vaccination plans against to Covid-19, not just through vaccines, but also through tailored structural support for the healthcare systems that will manage them,” said Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.



