Pantanal: Trindade leaves pregnant Irma after supernatural episode with the baby

The passion for Irma (Camila Morgado) will not be enough to make Trindade (Gabriel Sater) stay in the Pantanal lands. According to Notícias da TV, in the next chapters of “Pantanal”, the guitarist will abandon the pregnant redhead after the baby devil shows that he has supernatural powers still in the mother’s belly.

The discovery will take place at a time when the peons will be gathered together with Jove’s aunt (Jesuita Barbosa), and Trindade’s enchanted viola will begin to play alone. After the scene, the employees of José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm will suspect that the baby in Irma’s belly was responsible for the macabre feat – which the guitarist will confirm.

The pawn will then gather his things and disappear without giving an explanation. Later, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), who were present at the supernatural moment, will pass the gossip of everything that happened to José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

“Here was me, Alcides and the cramulhão pawn… He was quiet in his corner, as if he was in a trance”will tell Mariana’s butler (Selma Egrei). “And all of a sudden, he looked at the guitar and it started playing by itself… Right in front of us”, will complete the lover of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The two will still explain what Trindade said about the scene. The violist will tell them that his son was responsible for the supernatural act. “But do you think he can still come back this way? The Trinity?”will ask José Lucas. “The way he walked away… You never know”will say Alcides.