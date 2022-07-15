‘Pantanal’: Velho do Rio will be saved by Eugênio after being between life and death; see how | come around

Oh, chalana by accident…

Yeah, it’s her pilot that’s going to make all the difference. After seeing the Velho do Rio practically lifeless in the river, Eugênio (Almir Sater) will pick up the entity and put it on the boat heading to Campo Grande. Gradually, he will open his eyes, calming the boat driver.

“You were lucky that I found you alive”, Eugênio will say. “I was supposed to be in Campo Grande at one of these times. I have a freight to do, from there to Sêo Zé Leôncio’s farm… Has your friend heard about it?”

2 of 2 Almir Sater as Eugênio in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo Almir Sater as Eugênio in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

Eugênio will say that he was leaving when he came face to face with the Velho do Rio, who will ask about the bullet that was in his body.

“It was inside… It’s yours. If you want, you can stay”, the punt driver will reply, giving him the scraps of metal.

“The mardito ran away… And he still did that to me”, the Velho do Rio will complete.

Eugenio will go on to say that the traveler is very lucky to be alive and that extra care is needed with the wound. “Getting there in the city, it was good to see this wound… I cleaned it right, but it’s good to play with it… Even more so at your age, isn’t it?”, he will say.

Behold, suddenly… the Old Man from Rio will no longer be there.

