Paolla Oliveira dares in a cropped dress and boasts a generous neckline

Owner of a sculptural body, the actress Paola Oliveira collected praise by sharing a new click on their social networks this Wednesday (13).

On her Instagram account, the actress who is currently playing the character Pat, in Cara e Coragem, TV Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera, published some records that were stored in her cell phone gallery and was the subject of much praise.

In the records, Paolla Oliveira appeared wearing a low-cut black dress full of cutouts. “From the series: Found in the gallery 🖤,” she wrote, which quickly received more than 30,000 likes. “Spectacle 😍❤️”, praised her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira.

“Surreal this beauty ❤️”, praised a follower. “Best known as the owner of my heart,” wrote a fan club of the actress. “What a Wonderful Woman, very Sensual”, drooled a young man.

See the post by Paolla Oliveira on social media:

Perrengue during the recordings of Cara e Courage

Recently, Paolla Oliveira opened the game and commented on the difficulties experienced on the set of Cara e Coragem. In a recent participation in the program Encontro, the actress spoke about the difficulty due to the stunt doubles.

“It’s a big mess. On set we are wrongly called ‘the Pat’ and ‘the Moa’. Sometimes there are three of us dressed alike, sometimes six! Because we are a duo and we have the actors and the stunt doubles”, she said during the morning on TV Globo. “This metalanguage is cool. In the first chapter, we do the doubles of Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas. And there’s someone who makes us too, who makes Pat and Moa. So there are actually three,” she said.

Despite the difficulties on account of the stunt doubles, Paolla stated that the recordings of the plot have been wonderful: “I usually start working my characters through the physical, doing a dance, a fight, discovering him through the body. But, without a doubt, to be able to do So, we have to learn a lot. It’s been really nice, we’re in an exchange cool,” he said.

Physically learning a lot, some techniques. Obviously we’re not going to come close to what they do, but you need to have a minimum of technique. We are developing trust, to know how far we can do it safely”, said the actress.

