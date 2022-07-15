Patient of anesthesiologist arrested for rape testifies in Rio; woman believes she was also raped | Rio de Janeiro

Share on WhatsApp

The woman was one of three patients who underwent cesarean delivery with the anesthesiologist on Sunday (10), when he was filmed by the nursing team committing the crime against one of the pregnant women.

The woman arrived at the DP accompanied by the lawyers. One of them, Joabs Sobrinho, stated that the client believes she was raped – she was already suspicious of Giovanni’s attitudes, such as bringing up matters that were not related to the surgery and insisting to put the probe in her, which is usually not done by the doctor.

The lawyer also claims that she questioned the hospital’s attitude towards the doctor’s behavior.

“She makes sense [que ele a estuprou]. But what hurts her the most is knowing that the hospital is also to blame. If they realized that act was abused, they didn’t have to have mounted a second or third. [parto]. They had to report it. Nobody reported. ‘Oh, let’s film’. They went after more compelling evidence, a video.”

The defense also criticized the health unit for not having sought out the patient earlier.

“The team knows that everyone today who suffers from rape, the victim’s word is enough, now imagine a medical team saying that a colleague is abusing. They didn’t report to anyone, she left the hospital Tuesday, she didn’t know about the case, no was sought by no one, now the assistant, because of the repercussion, called. She has to have a cocktail, but she couldn’t, she is breastfeeding”, said Sobrinho.

The deposition at the São João de Meriti Dean began at around 5:40 pm. According to delegate Bárbara Lomba, there are “strong indications” that she has also been abused by the doctor, since there are reports of excessive use of anesthetic during the surgical procedure.

“We already have information that they were also sedated, possibly unnecessarily,” said Bárbara Lomba, this Thursday morning.

The possible victim arrived accompanied by family members and her newborn son. She did not want to speak to the press when she arrived at the police unit.

Another woman who may have been abused by the doctor is also expected to testify on Thursday (14).

Police investigate 30 possible cases

This Thursday morning, delegate Bárbara Lomba confirmed that the Civil Police are investigating at least 30 possible cases of rape of patients of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra.

This number represents the total number of surgical procedures that had the participation of the anesthesiologist.

Only his mother’s hospital in Mesquita, also in Baixada Fluminense, reported that he followed more than 20 surgeries. Investigators are investigating whether, in these cases, he also used unnecessary or excessive medication.

“All this criminal action is disgusting, it’s something we didn’t imagine could happen,” he said.

On Wednesday, the material collected in the operating room of the women’s hospital was sent to the Carlos Éboli Institute of Criminalistics.

They are the gauzes used to clean the traces of crime on the face of the woman who appears in the rape video, the ampoules of anesthetic applied to the woman and the cell phone used to record the act.