Scams involving money transfers via Pix grew by more than 350% in April and May compared to February and March. And now there’s a new modality in the square, which is being called “Robô do Pix” or “Urubu do Pix”.

Social media accounts promise easy money as long as the person makes a transfer first. They are called “Pay R$20 and receive R$200” or “Pay R$50 and receive R$500”.

A study of the company Psafe, specializing in cybersecurity, revealed that these fake profiles make up a network that already has more than 654,000 followers. And it’s all automated – hence the scam’s nickname.

The aim is to get not only the victim’s money but also their confidential data, which can be used in other scams.

Reproduction of post on account of “Pix’s Robot” Image: PSafe/Playback

“From January to June, we have already blocked almost 12 million attempts at virtual embezzlement, which are scams that try to trick victims into doing something, such as bank transfer or providing sensitive data, with the aim of illicitly obtaining some advantage”, says the chief executive security of Psafe Emilio Simoni. “That means we had more than 65,000 attempts per day. It’s a pretty alarming number.”

There are even variations of the stroke. In one of them, the scammers contact the victim and tell him that he has won a cash prize. In another, a PIX sweepstakes is offered. In both, criminals ask the victim to access a link and fill in personal and bank details to request the ransom. With this information in hand, criminals end up cloning the credit card, for example.

How to protect yourself?

To avoid falling into scams, it is necessary to follow some recommendations: