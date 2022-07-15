Phobia: Brazilian horror game brings immersive and scary gameplay | Horror games

Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel is a horror game developed by Brazilian company Pulsatrix Studios that gained prominence shortly after its release, on June 28th. As soon as it arrived on Steam, the game was the best seller on the platform, surpassing titles like F1 22, which came out the same week, and the popular FIFA 22. With a gameplay that involves exploration, survival horror and many puzzles by a haunted hotel in Treze Trilhas, Santa Catarina, the title arrives to be a production of pride for the Brazilian gamer public.

The work is well done and delivers good scenarios, interesting gameplay and a lot of immersion, which guarantees scares and will require quick thinking in some situations. Anyway, it is important to highlight some negative points, such as the combat mechanics, which are limited, as well as the graphics, which, although good, are below the new generation of consoles, for example. O TechTudo tested the horror game and has more details on the Brazilian title below.

1 of 8 Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel is a Brazilian horror game that attracted attention right from its launch; see analysis — Photo: Reproduction/Phobia Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel is a Brazilian horror game that attracted attention right from its launch; see analysis — Photo: Reproduction/Phobia

Following a pattern present in several horror productions, whether in movies, series, books or games, Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel features an investigative reporter, Roberto Leite Lopes, as the main playable character. The recently graduated journalist stays at the place to learn more about the supposed supernatural activities that take place there. The hotel, located in Treze Trilhas, Santa Catarina, was founded on top of an old mine, where an accident killed about 20 men buried (and whose bodies were never found).

Throughout the gameplay, you also get to know the story of Prophet Christopher, responsible for the mine, founder of the hotel and also the central figure of a sect called the Holy Trail. It, as it is easy to see, is directly related to the supernatural happenings about St. Dymphna, and the gameplay involves several puzzles connected to his secret society.

2 of 8 In the game, you are a journalist who stays in a haunted hotel and must survive until you find a way out. Have you ever heard anything like it? — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand In the game, you are a journalist who stays in a haunted hotel and must survive until you find a way out. Have you ever heard anything like it? — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

In addition to the Prophet, other characters are relevant to the construction of the plot, such as the girl Soraya, a resident of the city who died after a gas leak in 1996 (and whose spirit apparently helps Roberto during the game), Stephanie, who keeps in touch with the player “helping” to find ways out of the puzzles, in addition to other people who seem to have gone through the same thing.

Thought-provoking gameplay, but a little tiring

The style of play in Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel follows classics like Outlast and Resident Evil, alternating moments of escape and combat, depending on the monsters found on the map. It is possible to move between some hotel rooms, corridors that are not destroyed or even passages that are available through an “alternate world” that opens through the camera found at the beginning of the game.

3 of 8 Destroyed rooms, passages in the walls and other elements make up the labyrinth in the hotel — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand Destroyed rooms, passages in the walls and other elements make up the labyrinth in the hotel — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

During our tests, it was important to change the sensitivity of the analogs, making the movement and exploration itself much easier. You also have access to firearms, which must be used against monsters scattered throughout the corridors of St. Dymphna and even bosses that appear from time to time.

In this regard, the game’s negative point: the shooting mechanics are very weak and the player has no idea whether or not he is close to defeating his opponent. On the other hand, the available ammo is not scarce and it is not that difficult to face some of the creatures found in the game.

4 of 8 Shooting mechanics are not the best, but it helps a lot to evolve your weapons over time — Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand Shooting mechanics are not the best, but it helps a lot to evolve your weapons over time — Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand

Exploration is the game’s greatest asset, as it requires a lot of attention from whoever is controlling Roberto. There are many details to observe, ranging from drawers to pictures on the walls, as well as the alternate reality of the camera, which can reveal important items.

There are situations in which this range of possibilities makes the game tiring, making it necessary to stop and review the items and messages you have accumulated in the last tasks. Sometimes it just takes a little more attention to move forward, and the game won’t always make it clear in the right direction.

5 of 8 Attention to the smallest details provides good scares throughout the game — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand Attention to the smallest details provides good scares throughout the game — Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand

By capturing the player’s attention, the title gives good scares during gameplay. The girl in the gas mask, for example, appears in a few moments and turns off all available light sources, making it necessary to stop for a while so as not to encounter any surprise creatures ahead.

The tip is to play in the dark, with a good headset and, if possible, with as much isolation as possible. During TechTudo’s tests, the option was for a headset with ANC, and the experience was very pleasant (or rather, scary).

Graphics, ambiance and more

Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel is an indie game made by a Brazilian studio that went beyond what would be expected under these conditions. The title explores a recurring theme, a gameplay based on classics of the genre survival horror and it’s pretty good overall. Therefore, it is important to consider the challenge behind the game before analyzing its graphics and the setting of the haunted hotel in Thirteen Trails.

6 of 8 Camera vision allows you to see an alternative world, find passages and more — Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand Camera vision allows you to see an alternative world, find passages and more — Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand

It is worth starting with the light effects used in the different scenarios. During the tests, some adjustments in brightness and contrast were important to improve the visualization, but, depending on the lighting in the environment where the TV or computer is when playing, this should not be necessary. The scenes are quite dark and the lights play a central role in the composition, either helping or scaring the player.

The changes in the environment happen suddenly in moments of fright, but also maintain a certain continuity in relation to the events of the narrative. If a barrier is created during a chase, for example, it stays there until another event happens to remove it.

7 out of 8 Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel doesn’t have the best graphics on the market in some ways, but they are good enough for a good experience — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel doesn’t have the best graphics on the market in some ways, but they are good enough for a good experience — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

The hotel’s destruction scene alternates with areas that resemble a laboratory and can be accessed by the camera, sharing the same physical space. Here, the image effect also comes in, which distinguishes the use of the accessory or not.

Regarding the finishing of the items on the screen, some points such as the monsters and related elements themselves do not bring such a trustworthy aspect, something that does not happen with what is more “real” and related to the hotel, from furniture, walls and even others. objects across the map. Overall, Pulsatrix’s development work in this regard is of high quality and makes immersion in the Phobia universe a lot easier.

8 of 8 Setting is very interesting in the Brazilian horror game — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand The setting is very interesting in the Brazilian horror game — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

The game is available for at least BRL 57.99 for PC via Steam, while it costs BRL 149.50 for PS4 and PS5 or BRL 112.55 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It is worth remembering that, in the first days since the launch, the title appeared in some promotions, costing even less for those interested. The gameplay is immersive, intense and the game itself doesn’t take too long, showing a good evolution in a few hours.

For lovers of the genre, it is a good suggestion, despite not leaving much of the classic narrative of games of the type. For those who don’t like to explore horror games more, Phobia provides a very cool and intuitive experience. In addition, it is a national production that deserves the prominence it has had in the media and among the gamer community in Brazil.