Pix scam: fake ‘giving money’ profiles have over 600k followers | downloads

Scams involving payments via Pix have been on the rise on social media. This is what a recent survey by the cybersecurity company PSafe says. The report identified a network of fake profiles with more than 600,000 followers that use the promise of easy money as bait to steal victims’ confidential data. The practice, known as “Robô do Pix”, constitutes virtual fraud, because it seeks to induce victims to make bank transfers or provide sensitive information. After capturing personal and financial data, criminals use it in fraud and card cloning processes.

Five Pix “Secrets” You Probably Didn’t Know

The new PSafe report, shared firsthand with the TechTudo, was calculated between May and June of this year. According to the company, the accounts used by criminals to apply the scams exceed 365,000 likes. Data from Google Trends, however, indicates that the Pix robot fraud has been taking place at least since January of this year, promising fake prizes of up to R$30,000.

1 of 3 Criminal network that promises money via Pix to steal data has more than 600 thousand followers — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo Criminal network that promises money via Pix to steal data has more than 600,000 followers — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo

Are Pix and Picpay the same thing? See the TechTudo Forum

How does Pix’s Robot move work?

One of the criminals’ strategies is to spread posts with false promotions, in which the victim must make an initial Pix, with a minimum amount, to automatically receive a 10 times greater amount. The money, however, is never reversed. The disclosure pieces used by the scammers say that the amount to be received would refer to investments in cryptocurrencies.

In other cases, the victim is directed to malicious websites, where they must enter personal and bank details, including credit card numbers. The information is stored by criminals, who use it in subsequent fraud and card cloning processes.

2 of 3 Fake Pix return offer promises easy money — Photo: Disclosure / PSafe Pix’s fake return offer promises easy money – Photo: Disclosure / PSafe

Another common tactic is to tag random profiles in publications that warn of an alleged cash prize to be received from a fake raffle. To redeem that amount, the victim needs to click on a link and fill out a form with their personal data. At this time, criminals capture the data and practice fraud.

According to PSafe, the practice has been tracked since the beginning of the year. On other occasions, scams even used fake profiles with the name of streaming platforms to capture victims. The accounts had more than 654,000 followers and still ran paid ads on Internet search engines.

3 of 3 Screenshot of fraudulent websites offering alleged Pix prizes upon purchase — Photo: Disclosure/PSafe Screenshot of fraudulent websites offering alleged Pix rewards upon purchase — Photo: Disclosure/PSafe

“From January to June of this year, we have already blocked almost 12 million attempts at virtual embezzlement, which are scams that try to trick victims into doing something, such as bank transfer or providing sensitive data, with the aim of illicitly obtaining some advantage. This means that, per day, we had more than 65 thousand attempts. That’s a pretty alarming number,” said PSafe’s chief security officer, Emilio Simoni.

PSafe experts advise users to be wary of promotions that promise “easy” money, especially those that require an advance payment or transfer to claim the supposed prize. You also need to be careful with offers that require you to fill in personal or sensitive data forms in order to obtain the gift.

In addition, it is necessary to be aware of unknown URLs received by WhatsApp, SMS, Messenger or on social networks, even if they have been sent by known people. Regarding Pix, the recommendation is to always provide random keys when you need to receive money from strangers, and never share your CPF or phone number.

See too: four places hackers can find information about you