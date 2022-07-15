Pix Trucker gets a date to start getting paid

Palácio do Planalto has set a goal to pay Pix Caminhoneiro at the beginning of August, check below when it will be paid

On August 9, the Federal Government will start paying the so-called Pix Trucker. This is a goal imposed by the Planalto Palace itself. So, in order for them to reach the goal of paying Pix Caminhoneiro at the beginning of August, the Federal Government needs to hurry.

First, Planalto had informed that it could pass on the new benefit this month (July). However, technicians from the Ministry of Citizenship said that the deadline would be too short. The cash transfer needs to obey and comply with a protocol, which can usually take a while.

How will Pix Trucker work?

Pix Caminhoneiro is a social program that will pay R$1,000 monthly to self-employed truck drivers in Brazil. For this reason, it is understood that drivers who work formally for companies will not receive the benefit. The Government’s idea is that the transfers are made between the months of August and December, and the selection will take place automatically.

Therefore, it will not be necessary to sign up to receive the aid. The Federal Government will use an Auxílio Brasil system. They will take advantage of existing databases to find out who are the truck drivers who are entitled to receive the money. More than 900,000 drivers are expected to receive the amounts.

This selection system is generally well criticized, because people say that this process of choosing from pre-existing data could cause changes. The concern is that part of the truck drivers who need the benefit may be left out. The Government, on the other hand, claims that this is the safest procedure and that it avoids fraud.

PEC of Benefits and Pix of Truckers

The Federal Government intends to make the payments to Pix Caminhoneiro soon after the presidential sanction, since the PEC was approved in the Chamber last Wednesday (13).

The R$1,000 Pix Trucker will last until the end of 2022, and is just one of the proposals planned by the Benefits PEC. The Government also plans to help taxi drivers, increase the value of the Brazil aid to R$ 600 and the gas voucher to BRL 120.

It is important to remember that, like Pix Caminhoneiro, all these changes are valid only until the end of this year (2022). That is, they will be paid between August and December 2022.

Image: Nuad Contributor/shutterstock.com