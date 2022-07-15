PlayStation Stars is a new free program that gives money on PSN

PlayStation announced, this Thursday (14), a free loyalty program called PlayStation Stars that will be launched later in 2022. Enrolled members will perform activities to earn points, which can be redeemed for cash in the PS Store wallet and selected products.

In order to receive the rewards, players will need to participate in campaigns such as the Monthly Check-In, which requires playing any title. In other challenges, benefits will be given to those who win specific tournaments, trophies or whoever is the first to platinum a game in a certain region, for example.

O PlayStation Stars will also deliver items called “digital collectibles”, which “consist of digital representations of things PlayStation fans love, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other media, as well as beloved devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.” Digital goods will have levels of rarity, up to the ultra rare.

Introducing PlayStation Stars, an all-new, free loyalty program that celebrates gamers. First details: https://t.co/5xhRGWnsuW pic.twitter.com/op666VlwuU — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) July 14, 2022

Although not explained in detail by the brand, it is believed that the program will receive applications from both PS4 and PS5 players. You PS Plus subscribers will even receive automatic additional benefits such as points for purchases on PS Storand.

Grace Chen, who is vice president of Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise at PlayStation, said the initiative was created to bring gamers “memories of great games” and “to get you excited for the future.”

“This is just the beginning of the PlayStation Stars program, which will continue to evolve over time. We are doing some initial tests before the launch, which will take place later this year on a regional and phased basis. PS Blog.