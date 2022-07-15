PM kills mother, wife, brother and three children and commits suicide in Paraná

A military police officer killed at least eight people in the cities of Céu Azul and Toledo, in Paraná, and committed suicide. Among the victims are his mother, wife, three children and a brother. The tragedy happened between the night of this Thursday (14) and the dawn of this Friday (15).

The soldier identified as Fabiano Junior Garcia is the suspect in the murders. The first information is that the PM was on duty until 19:00. After leaving the battalion, he went to Céu Azul, on a rural property, where he shot dead two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

No other person was injured at the site. The bodies of the two children were sent to the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) in Cascavel.





The policeman returned to Toledo, where he killed his other daughter, from his first marriage, then murdered his mother and a brother, as well as two other people who were on the public road.

Then the agent went to the house where he lived, killed his wife and committed suicide in his own car.

In a statement, the Military Police regretted what had happened and said it was dismayed. “The military police officer who provided services in the 19th Battalion in Toledo had no history of psychological problems and acted as a driver for the unit’s policing coordinator. Since December 2020, the region has had the Prumos program, which provides psychological care to the military,” he said. the corporation.

* With the collaboration of Gabriella Justo, from Record TV



