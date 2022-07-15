Police conclude investigation into the murder of Marcelo Arruda by Bolsonarista

Information on crime in Foz do Iguaçu should be disclosed in a press conference call for this Friday.

247 – The Civil Police of Paraná concluded this Thursday, 14, the investigation into the murder of PT militant Marcelo Arruda, whose birthday party was invaded by Bolsonaro police officer Jorge Guaranho, informs the G1.

The bolsonarista shot with a firearm and ended up killing Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), on Saturday, 9.

PCPR claims to have heard 17 people in the investigations, among witnesses who were at the scene of the crime and family members of the PT and the federal criminal police. The corporation also analyzed security camera footage and further investigations were carried out.

According to the G1, more information will be released at a press conference called for this Friday, 15th, by the police. The report points out that the secretary of Public Security, Wagner Mesquita, the chief delegate of the Homicide and Protection of Persons Division, Camila Cecconello, the delegate of the Foz do Iguaçu Homicide Police Station, Iane Cardoso, and the prosecutor of Justice of the GAECO, Tiago Lisboa.

