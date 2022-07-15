Police invade Deolane’s house and take Porsche and jewelry

At the request of the São Paulo Public Ministry, this Wednesday (7/14), a search and seizure warrant was carried out at the house of Deolane Bezerra, in Alphaville. The LeoDias column had access to the incident report and discovered that the investigation is about an alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association, which indicates money laundering.
A Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022, seven notebooks/diaries with notes, four notebooks, accounting records, two Rolex watches and two Bvulgari brand watches (according to the investigated, the items would be copies) and a cell phone were seized. iPhone 13 Pro Max. One of the cars is worth about R$1 million.
The washing would be taking place mainly in the purchase and sale of vehicles from a store called Mille, located in Tatuapé, East Zone of the capital of São Paulo.
