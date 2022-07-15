Police officer who entered school during massacre was seen passing alcohol gel on his hands

The action of the police in Uvalde (Texas, USA) in the school massacre of basic education in the city, on May 24, is being analyzed by the Justice. Recently, a video obtained by the newspaper “Austin American Statesman”, with images of the entrance of the agents in the college, brought more details about the police inefficiency in the episode, which ended with 19 students and two teachers killed. At one point, one of the police officers is seen calmly checking his cell phone, apparently unaware of the gravity of what was happening at the scene.

The most recent snapshot taken from the video is that of another agent, this time rubbing alcohol gel on her hands during the clumsy operation. The identities of the two lawmen were not revealed.

The scenes sparked outrage on social media.

“Police officers in Uvalde checked their phones and were given hand sanitizer as children were butchered. My God.”tweeted Nina Turner, a former congressional candidate from Ohio.

“I would love to hear from this police officer in Uvalde why he was worried about putting on hand sanitizer while a sniper massacred children twenty feet away”protested Cabot Phillips, editor of the Daily Wire.

The victims’ families claim that the police force mismanaged the situation and that the delay in confronting the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, led to more deaths.

Salvador shot a grandmother and seriously injured her before heading to school and firing aimlessly for five minutes. He then entered the school with an AR-15 rifle through a side entrance, locking themselves inside two adjacent classrooms and killing their victims.