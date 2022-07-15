Police open investigation to investigate abandonment of disabled woman from abandoned house – 07/13/2022 – Daily life

The Civil Police of São Paulo opened an investigation to investigate a possible abandonment of the incapable of Margarida Bonetti, whose story is told by the podcast A Mulher da Casa Abandonada, from Sheet. The proceedings opened earlier this month after the series had already aired.

The police investigation began after neighbors of the property where she lives, in Higienópolis (in downtown São Paulo), called several police stations saying that a person with mental health problems was there and needed help.

Bonetti is suspected of having kept a maid for nearly 20 years in conditions analogous to slavery in the US. In the late 1990s, when the American police were investigating the case, she left the country and settled in her family’s home in Higienópolis, where she lives to this day.

The latest episode of the podcast shows that she and other heirs are currently fighting in court over the property.

Deputy Roberto Monteiro, from the 1st Centro Seccional Precinct, said that a sister of Bonetti had already been heard by the police. In the deposition, she said that a shot was fired at the house.

The delegate said that the police have not yet been able to enter the property, but that as soon as that happens, they will request an expertise from the Criminalistics Institute to confirm if there was really a shot at the residence.

According to the investigation, police officers have already gone to the address and found that the house is in “a state of abandonment, with vast vegetation covering the entrance to the property, which was closed”.

According to the investigators, it was possible to notice that there was a light on in the house, but no one responded to the police.

Neighbors and family acquaintances have also been heard, but Bonetti herself has not yet testified.

Six episodes of the podcast are available on major audio platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer. Every Wednesday at 7am, a new episode airs until July 20th.

The podcast is presented and written by Chico Felitti, author of the book “Ricardo & Vânia”, which narrates the life story of a street artist known as Fofão da Augusta, and who was a finalist for the 2020 Jabuti Award. Felitti also created and presents “Além do Meme”, an audio documentary series exclusive to Spotify — elected the Podcast of the Year by the Splash UOL Award in 2020.

The series features actress and playwright Renata Carvalho, who interprets the interviews in English in Portuguese, and Magê Flores, who presents Café da Manhã, Folha’s daily podcast, and also coordinates the production of A Mulher da Casa Abandonada. The sound editing of the podcast is by Luan Alencar, and the production is by Beatriz Trevisan and Otávio Bonfá.

