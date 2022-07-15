Policeman kills eight people, including children, wife, mother and brother, in western Paraná

A military policeman killed eight people between the night of this Thursday (14) and the dawn of this Friday (15) in the western region of Paraná. According to information gathered by RICtv, among the victims are three children, his wife, mother, brother and two other people, who were not related.
The police officer, identified as Fabiano Junior Garcia, was assigned to the 19th Military Police Battalion (BPM), in the city of Toledo. The soldier would have worked normally until 7 pm this Thursday (14), when he started the slaughter.
PM kills family members in western Paraná
After leaving the battalion, the soldier went to the city of Céu Azul, which is approximately 60 kilometers from Toledo, where the two children were on vacation on a farm. With a gun, the policeman killed a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Afterwards, the soldier returned to Toledo, where he killed another daughter – she is from her first marriage – her mother and brother.
While heading to the house where he lived, the policeman killed two people on a public road. When he arrived at the residence, the soldier shot and killed his wife, and then took his own life, inside the car.
In a statement, the Military Police of Paraná (PMPR) reported that the agent had no history of psychological problems and worked as a driver for the Unit’s Policing Coordinator.
Check the Military Police’s note on the case
The Military Police is dismayed and deeply regrets what happened in the cities of Toledo-PR and Céu Azul-PR.
The military police officer who served in the 19th Battalion in Toledo had no history that could indicate psychological problems and acted as a driver for the Unit’s Policing Coordinator.
Since December 2020, the region has been supported by the PRUMOS program, which provides psychological and social care to military personnel and their dependents, with professionals hired to work in Military Police Organizations.