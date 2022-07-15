Policeman kills eight people, including children, wife, mother and brother, in western Paraná

A military policeman killed eight people between the night of this Thursday (14) and the dawn of this Friday (15) in the western region of Paraná. According to information gathered by RICtv, among the victims are three children, his wife, mother, brother and two other people, who were not related.

The police officer, identified as Fabiano Junior Garcia, was assigned to the 19th Military Police Battalion (BPM), in the city of Toledo. The soldier would have worked normally until 7 pm this Thursday (14), when he started the slaughter.

PM kills family members in western Paraná

After leaving the battalion, the soldier went to the city of Céu Azul, which is approximately 60 kilometers from Toledo, where the two children were on vacation on a farm. With a gun, the policeman killed a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Afterwards, the soldier returned to Toledo, where he killed another daughter – she is from her first marriage – her mother and brother.

While heading to the house where he lived, the policeman killed two people on a public road. When he arrived at the residence, the soldier shot and killed his wife, and then took his own life, inside the car.

(Photo: Reproduction/ Toledo Gazette)

In a statement, the Military Police of Paraná (PMPR) reported that the agent had no history of psychological problems and worked as a driver for the Unit’s Policing Coordinator.

Check the Military Police’s note on the case