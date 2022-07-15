Pool made at the “millionaire factory” in Blumenau earns BRL 149,000 at Mega-Sena

It seems incredible, but it is not. A game made at Lotérica da Velha in Blumenau won another prize at Mega-Sena. This time, on the corner, for R$ 149,700, in the draw held this Wednesday (13). The “millionaire factory” has already settled other bets this year, two of them millionaires.

In total, eight single bets made in Santa Catarina earned BRL 37,400 each on the corner of the 2500 Mega-Sena contest. Two of them were made in the Itajaí Valley; one in Blumenau, over the internet, and another in a lottery store in Balneário Camboriú.

In addition, players of a 23-quota pool guaranteed R$ 149,700 as a prize. There were nine numbers filled in Lotérica da Velha, which has become famous for its “lucky tide”.

To give you an idea, from January to June this year, Blumenau had, on average, six lucky bets per month. Half of that in games made at Lotérica da Velha. Of the BRL 163.7 million in prizes who left for the city until the end of last month, BRL 154.8 million were from bets made at the establishment.

This month, a single bet made in the neighborhood of Salto do Norte took R$ 51 million, reinforcing the title of “pé-quente” to Blumenau.

See four times that the lottery had millionaire prizes

December 2018: BRL 4.4 million for a single winner.

June 2021: BRL 25.6 million for division between 22 players

January 2022: BRL 36.7 million for division between 27 bettors

May 2022: BRL 117 million to 42 for division between 42 winners.

The Mega Seine

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Caixa Econômica, the probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens and the type of bet made. For the single bet, with only six tens, the probability of winning the millionaire jackpot is 1 in 50,063,860.

