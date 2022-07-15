Presented at Fenerbahçe, Arão posts ‘farewell letter’ to Flamengo: “I’m in history”

This Thursday (14), midfielder Arão, a former Flamengo player, was officially introduced by Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, a team currently commanded by Jorge Jesus, an old acquaintance of the Red-Black Nation. In fact, the Portuguese coach was one of the most responsible for the player’s trip to Europe.

After being introduced, Arão took to his social media to express his gratitude for all these years wearing the Flamengo shirt. The player did not leave the Club in one of his best moments, both on the field and in relation to the fans, but his importance to the team’s most recent titles is undeniable.

“Thank you so much @flamengo! It was a very intense six and a half years. We live together great times and bad too, like every relationship. When I arrived, in 2016, I expected to experience great things, but I didn’t imagine there would be so many. Here I built my family, my children were born during this time“, said Aaron.

In another moment, the player talks about the relationship with the fans: “I didn’t please everyone, and I didn’t even have that pretension. I always gave my best and was rewarded.. I am in the history of this gigantic club. And Flamengo has a huge space in my history. There were 377 games, 35 goals and 10 titles”completed the steering wheel.

Aaron has a contract with the Turkish team established to last until the end of 2024, when he becomes a free agent on the market. At Flamengo, its replacement is already in Rio de Janeiro. Vidal was officially announced shortly after the match against Atlético Mineiro, this Wednesday (13).