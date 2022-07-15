Prices of new leases rise more than twice inflation in June | Globo newspaper

According to the FipeZap index, which monitors monthly rental prices in 25 Brazilian cities, the average rental inflation detected in June, 1.58%, is more than double the IPCA for the month – this in new rental contracts.

Among the 11 capitals that are part of the monitoring, only in Porto Alegre and Goiânia the increase was below the official inflation. In the two largest real estate markets in the country, Rio and São Paulo, the rise surpassed the IPCA.

Index coordinator Alison Oliveira said the sharp rise in rents is due to the move by homeowners to recoup losses during the pandemic.

“We see an increase in the economy and several prices. People are spending more on food, transport and fuel, and it turns out that property owners are also used to receiving this income and consuming goods on the market. As some period ago the rental index varied less than the IPCA, now we see a recovery in rents”, explains Alison.

The survey also points out that coastal cities recorded some of the highest rent increases in the last 12 months, such as Florianópolis.

The explanation, according to the research coordinator, may lie in the changes in habits caused by the pandemic and remote work.

