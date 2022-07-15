Prime Day 2022 brings 37% off Fire TV Stick

This Tuesday (13) is the last day of the Prime Day 2022 on Amazon. The event includes several special offers and discounts in various categories on the Amazon website and app. In addition, there are special conditions for Prime service subscribers, such as free shipping.

Like every year, the Amazon devices are always on the list of offers, and win the hearts of customers who are passionate about the practicality that the devices bring to everyday life.

Among the most requested Amazon products, we have the Fire TV Stick with Alexa and its variations. Offers range from 27% to 37% off, depending on the version.

Check out each of them and their respective promotions below:

With a 43% discount, this product is selling for R$199.00 and you save R$150.00. Enjoy your favorite streaming services quickly and smoothly with the help of Alexa.

With a 37% discount, the product is priced at R$239.00. It has voice command and is compatible with various playback devices, in addition to having a compact and comfortable design for continuous use.

With a 27% discount, this version of the product can be purchased for R$329.00. This product supports 4K streaming, being the most powerful of the Fire Sticks available on Amazon.

Also take the opportunity to become an Amazon Prime subscriber! The service is available for R$14.90 per month (or R$119 per year) and offers unlimited free shipping when purchasing eligible products on Amazon. Also get access to exclusive promotions, such as Prime Day, for example.

In addition, the same subscription includes the streaming services for movies and series “Prime Vídeo”, the music service “Prime Music”, as well as “Prime Reading”, which offers access to more than a thousand ebooks and magazines on Kindle.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. To subscribe, just access the link: https://amzn.to/3NV0jYS