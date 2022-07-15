Public is revolted by the situation of Manoel Soares at the Globo Meeting: ‘Embarrassing’

Program plummeted its audience after Fátima Bernardes left
247 – The situation of Manoel Soares at the meeting aroused revolt in the viewers of the morning show on Globo. This Thursday (14), the journalist’s name entered the list of the most talked about topics on Twitter due to the way he has been treated by Patrícia Poeta. “Very embarrassing”, said Fernanda Farani. The report is from the TV news portal.
“If the idea was to put Manoel Soares from Patrícia’s ‘Louro José’, it would have been better for him to have stayed at É de Casa! This is very embarrassing. argued Fernanda in a publication made on the social network.
“Very upset [com a forma] how this station has been treating this excellent professional. I miss your role in É de Casa. Get out of this meeting, Manoel Soares”, wrote Breno Silva.
“I don’t know how to explain the discomfort I’m feeling watching this program. The presenter [Patrícia] not letting anyone conclude a thought and does not interact with Manoel Soares, he cannot speak. He only listens and smiles in the conversation”, commented Ariane Araujo.
In the view of a portion of internet users, Patricia does not know how to share command of the attraction with Soares. “It’s impressive that Patrícia Poeta doesn’t give her ‘partner’ Manoel Soares the chance to interact as well. In addition to her forcing a sympathy that she doesn’t have”, complained Sunaydi Santos.
“When will Patrícia Poeta accept that Manoel Soares within the Encontro program is positioned at the same level as her and will allow him to present the program together? It’s unfortunate what we are seeing daily on Globo’s screen”, added Maria Costa.
